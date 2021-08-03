Teen killed in Talladega drive-by shooting identified

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Talladega Sunday afternoon.

According to the Talladega Police Department, D’Marian Miller was shot while he and another man were walking up a driveway on Tinney Street around 4:15 p.m. The two men were reportedly returning from visiting another home on Tinney Street when a vehicle drove up and at least three shooters opened fire.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The other male was not injured during the shooting.

Det. Faulkner with Talladega Police said roughly 51 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 256-362-4508. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 256-299-0011.