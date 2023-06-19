FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old killed in a shooting outside Western Hills Mall on June 16 was identified Monday morning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the scene at 3:21 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 16-year-old Kentrel Jah’Mar Miller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports from , the victim was approached by three men wearing masks, as he was walking through the parking lot of the mall. The men opened fire on the victim and drove away in a dark colored Sedan. There are currently no suspects in custody.