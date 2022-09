BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Birmingham Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr., was shot on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead at 10:18 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.