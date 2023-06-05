BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old killed in an overnight shooting was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dementrius Orlando Collins was shot during a reported assault on the 900 block of 46th Place North. Collins was later pronounced dead on the 4600 block of Roscoe Avenue.

The coroner’s office said the shooting happening around 12:54 a.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating Collins’ death as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Birmingham Police.