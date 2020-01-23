Auburn teen indicted on manslaughter charges in fatal Bramblett crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Lee County grand jury has indicted the Auburn teen charged in connection with the death of Rod and Paula Bramblett in a car crash.

Johnston Edward Taylor, 16, has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter-reckless by a grand jury. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed that the indictments were handed down by a grand jury sometime last week.

Rod and Paula Bramblett were killed in the crash back on May 25, 2019.

Investigators say Taylor was driving around 90 mile per hour when he hit the Brambletts’ car.

A toxicology analysis report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences found that Taylor had marijuana in his system. In the days following the crash, hundreds attended a Celebration of Life Service in Memory of Rod and Paula Bramblett at the Auburn Arena.

Following Taylor’s arrest, he bonded out of jail, but went on to receive several traffic citations in the coming months, including two speeding tickets, a reckless driving citation and a situation where he was found in possession of “suspected marijuana residue.”

After a petition from prosecutors, Taylor’s bond was revoked and was requited to undergo a treatment program.

Rod Bramblett, the beloved “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” and Paula, his high school sweetheart, were both graduates of Auburn University.

