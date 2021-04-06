Teen identified in shooting that stemmed from fight between roommates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Travio Ollison, 19, of Birmingham, was shot and killed after being called to a fight between two people who lived together.

Police say around 9:30 a.m., April 5, officers responded to the 1900 block of Druid Hill Drive on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Ollison lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Ollison to UAB Hospital where he later died due to his injuries sustained during the shooting.

According to authorities, an altercation occurred between two people who were living together Monday morning. During the dispute, the roommates called Ollison and the suspect who intervened in the dispute. A physical altercation ensued and Ollison was shot, police report.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives. At this time, police have not released the identity of the suspect in this investigation.