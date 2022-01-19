Teen hospitalized after Midfield gas station shooting

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old has been hospitalized after he was shot while reportedly pumping gas at a Midfield gas station late Tuesday night.

According to the Midfield Police Department, a 16-year-old man was shot while at the Citgo gas station on Woodward Road Tuesday. Further investigation showed the 16-year-old was a customer at the store and they believe he was preparing to pump gas when a car drove by the gas station and begin to fire shots.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call Midfield police at 205-745-3554 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

