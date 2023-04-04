JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was found fatally shot in the park at 100 Bayview Drive in Mulga.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a person shot in the area around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the teen dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they have several juveniles detained for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.