Teen charged with murder in deadly Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) — The Tuskegee Police Department has upgraded charges against a teen suspect after a gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in December.

On Wednesday, the Tuskegee Police Department Investigation Division arrested Tre’von Lyles, 19, and charged him with the murder of Qundravious Fergerson, 26, that happened Dec. 8 in Tuskegee.

Investigators say Lyles was initially charged with attempted murder of Fergerson, but the charges were upgraded to murder due to Fergerson dying from injuries.

Lyles was transported to Macon County Detention Facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information in the case you can call the Montgomery Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

LATEST POSTS