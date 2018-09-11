Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Woodlawn High School football player

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (11/4): The man accused of killing a Woodlawn High School football player has pleaded guilty Monday.

Rodrick Hodges was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old William Edwards in September 2018.

Hodges will now serve a 30-year sentence in compliance with the guilty plea, according to court records.

Original: Birmingham Police reported Tuesday afternoon that an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old William Edwards, a Woodlawn High School football player.

Police have obtained a Capital Murder warrant for 17-year-old Rodrick Hodges of Birmingham.

On Sept. 1, family and friends mourned the loss of a Woodlawn High School football star. Birmingham Police responded to a fatal shooting just after midnight in the 300 block of 80th Street North.

Police report initial investigation revealed that multiple rounds were fired from outside of the house into the bedroom of 16-year-old William Edwards. Police say Edwards was inside of his bedroom at the time of the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, Hodges is in custody of the Jefferson County Jail and police confirm he will be charged as an adult.

