Teen charged in deadly Rod Bramblett crash in Auburn granted bond, ordered to house arrest

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The teenager charged with crashing into and killing a longtime Auburn sportscaster and his wife will be granted bond

Johnston Edward Taylor, 17, was granted bond Wednesday by Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob A. Walker III, citing how it was due to the health threats of COVID-19 in the jail. Taylor is charged with crashing into the back of a car driven by Rod Bramblett at over 90 miles per hour on May 25, 2019, killing him and his wife, Paula, in the process.

Taylor was originally given a bond of $25,000 last July and was freed after paying the bondsman. However, a series of traffic citations and trouble with the law caused Taylor to have his bond revoked be sent back to the Lee County Detention Facility.

In his order Thursday, Walker set parameters for Taylor’s release, including that he should remain under house arrest and be required to wear an ankle bracelet. Taylor is also ordered not to leave his house for any reason for the first 14 days from his release and must not have any visitors at the house.

In addition, Taylor is also required to continue treatment and submit to random drug tests. He is also not allowed to drive.

Taylor’s trial date is set for Aug. 31.

