NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old has been charged after a Metro police SUV was set on fire with fireworks in Davidson County Monday night.

The SUV was burned at an off-duty officer’s home in the Hermitage precinct.





(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police say the act of arson did not injure anyone.

The teen told investigators he tossed a firework onto the property where the SUV was parked, catching it on fire, according to Metro police.

He was taken to juvenile detention. No additional information was released.