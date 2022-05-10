TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department has announced that the teenager wanted on capital murder charges has turned themselves in.

Shu’n’tavis Twyman, 19, was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Spencer Reeves back on April 30. According to Crime Stoppers, Twyman surrendered on Monday.

Two other suspects had already been arrested for their connection to the deadly shooting. Keontae Threatt, 19, was also charged with capital murder.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.