BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to an attempted murder case in Forestdale, Jefferson County officials said Friday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 8:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old male victim shot multiple times in the leg.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, witnesses stated there had been an altercation over a vehicle and shots were fired. Authorities saw the suspect’s vehicle and later arrested a 17-year-old suspect. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.