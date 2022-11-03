TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.

Kennedy says the suspect was charged as an adult and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail but has since posted a $76,000 bond. The name and age of the suspect will not be released.

Authorities in Tuscaloosa responded to a shooting in Temerson Square around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they learned that two women got into a physical altercation at a bar.

As one of the women left the scene, the suspect fired shots into the car. The woman driving was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.