TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the suspect is tied to the shooting of two brothers in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. and police believe the suspects are driving a white Ford pickup truck.