TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) —The Tarrant Police Department (TPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for domestic violence charges.

TPD is searching for Archie Lamar Gillis, who is wanted regarding a domestic incident that occurred on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Maple Street. Birmingham Police Department is also seeking Gillis for questioning.

Gillis’ bond is currently set at $260,000. He is charged with domestic violence by strangulation, domestic violence in the third degree (assault in the third degree) and domestic violence in the third degree (reckless endangerment).

If you have information on Gillis’ whereabouts, contact the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811, Corporal Williamson at 205-948-3218, or contact your local agency if outside the city limits of Tarrant, Alabama.