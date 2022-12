TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect.

According to TPD, J R Industrial reported that about $10,000 in industrial equipment was stolen from a storage area Saturday around 6:30 a.m. Some of the items included a plasma cutter, air compressor, jackhammer, welding lead, airless paint sprayer, battery charger and two hand trucks.

If you have any information, contact TPD at 205-849-2811.