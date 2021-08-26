Tarrant police pursuit ends with driver crashing into home

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant police officer was working a traffic stop when his vehicle was struck and the driver reportedly drove away, sparking a chase that ended with the driver crashing into a home.

According to Mayor Wayman Newton, the officer was in the middle of a traffic stop at Linthicum Street and Eastlake Boulevard. The officer’s vehicle was struck and Newman said the suspect never stopped.

The officer left the traffic stop and pursued the driver. The chase later ended when the driver struck a home at 15th Street and Avenue F in Ensley. The driver was taken into custody.