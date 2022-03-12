TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police said they made a drug arrest at the Dollar General on Pinson Valley Parkway on Friday.

According to Tarrant Police, an officer saw a vehicle that was parked in a handicap parking space which did not have a handicap sign on it or handicap vehicle registration. After getting close to the vehicle, the officer claimed to smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, a male, left the vehicle and entered into the Dollar General store as the officer returned to his patrol car. The officer then located and detained the occupant.

Police said they seized roughly 119 grams of marijuana from the vehicle along with a blunt spray, cigarillos, a scale with marijuana residue, new plastic bagging, and plastic bagging containing residue of marijuana.

The owner of the vehicle was also found to be in possession of roughly 124 grams of marijuana. In total, Tarrant Police seized 243 grams of marijuana with an approximate value of $2,600 along with $2,390 found on the man in the vehicle.

Both suspects are currently pending transfer to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail.