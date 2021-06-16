Tarrant mayor Wayman Newton charged with assault

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Wayman Newton, the mayor of Tarrant, was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday.

Newton, a lawyer who was elected to office last year, was booked in the Jefferson County Jail for 20 minutes Wednesday. He is charged with third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

The circumstances surrounding why Newton was charged with assault have not been confirmed. When reached for comment, Newton said there had been a warrant taken out on him and that he had gotten it taken care of.

Newton will be hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday at Tarrant City Hall to discuss the case.

