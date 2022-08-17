TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police found him with gunshot wounds last month.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. July 29, officers with the Tarrant Police Department were called to Sloan Alley regarding a report of a shooting in the area. Officers then found Kemari Tariq Rogers, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers then located a rifle covered in blood, several cellphones, over 90 grams of marijuana, a scale and ammunition allegedly belonging to Rogers.

According to the Tarrant PD, Rogers was taken to a nearby hospital and charged with attempted murder, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rogers is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and no bond on two alternate felony warrants for failing to appear.