JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department arrested a Tarrant resident Tuesday on child sex charges.

Gabriel Jesus Mendez-Frances, 20, is charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and child solicitation via computer, a Class B felony.

Mendez-Frances was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $90,000 in bail three hours after being booked.