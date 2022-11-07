TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant City Councilman has been placed under arrested after allegedly hitting the city’s mayor following Monday night’s meeting.

TPD confirmed that Councilman John Thomas ‘Tommy’ Bryant was arrested and charged with harassment after “striking” Mayor Wayman Newton. He has been booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail on a $1,000 bond at 9:56 p.m.

The altercation occurred in the presence of several witnesses. This included TPD Chief Wendell Major and other officers at the meeting, who promptly arrested Bryant. TPD released video footage of the incident via their Facebook page.

The department specifically cited the charge was in violation of Alabama Code § 13A-11-8(a)(1)(a), which is defined as “[a person] strikes, shoves, kicks, or otherwise touches a person or subjects him or her to physical contact.”

CBS 42 reached out to Mayor Newton and received no comment prior to the publication of this article.

