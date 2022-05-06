TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department arrested two brothers Friday morning on charges of sex crimes against a minor.

Mitchma Fredrick was taken into custody after officers served them felony warrants in the 1900 block of Etowah Street just before 10:30 a.m. His brother, David Fredrick was arrested an hour later at the Tarrant Public Safety Building.

Mitchma Fredrick has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of first-degree sodomy. David Fredrick was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

Both men will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later on Friday. Mitchma Fredrick will be held on a $300,000 bond and David Fredrick will be held on a $135,000 bond.