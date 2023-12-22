TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man attempted to enter MacDill Air Force Base with an AR-15 rifle and over 100 rounds of ammunition last month, federal court documents state.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Baruche Roche II, 33, was stopped at the base’s Dale Mabry entrance gate on Nov. 3.

Roche refused to hand over his ID and instead verbally identified himself as “Captain America,” court documents state. He told security personnel he worked with the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and had a meeting with a general “to provide top secret information.”

According to the complaint, Roche became argumentative and demanded to be let onto the base, or else he would “come back every day looking for the officers denying him entry.”

Roche made “several incoherent statements” and eventually gave security personnel an old military ID with his real name on it. He was detained due to his suspicious behavior and mental condition, court documents state.

Photo of a rifle attached to criminal complaint. (DOJ)

A search of Roche’s vehicle turned up a Colt AR-15 rifle and five magazines totaling 125 rounds of ammunition, according to the complaint.

The Tampa Police Department’s behavior health unit was called out to the base to talk to Roche. He said he suffered from various mental health issues and was on medication. Officers decided to involuntarily hospitalize him under Florida’s Baker Act.

Roche was charged with possession of a firearm in a federal facility. On Dec. 13, the court approved his request to travel to Georgia for a family law case and visitation with his child.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Dec. 14. His trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024.