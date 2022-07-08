SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with capital murder Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a 22-year-old man in Sylacauga last week, the Sylacauga Police Department reports.

On July 1, investigators with the Sylacauga Police Department responded to Coosa Valley Medical Center to the call of a victim that had been shot several times and transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim, later identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith, was shot while sitting in the car outside of his residence. Investigators say that he was taken to the hospital in that same vehicle.

Fluker-Smith was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving to Coosa Valley Medical Center.

Sheridan Rashon Clark, 19, of Talladega, was subsequently arrested around 5:30 p.m. without incident. Clark is being held at the Talladega County Jail on no bond.