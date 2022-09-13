TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest involved in an ongoing stolen vehicle theft investigation.

According to TCSO, officers are searching for Karen Hughes, 69. Hughes is wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing multiple motor vehicle theft investigation. The stolen vehicles have been recovered by law enforcement and Richard Brown, 61, was identified as a suspect and placed into custody for first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property. Both charges are class B felonies.

If you have any information, contact TCSO at 256-761-1556 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.