TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a man last month.

Shu’n’tavis Twyman, 19, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Spencer Lamar Reeves, 25, who was was shot and killed April 30. Keontae Threatt, 19, has already been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly taking part in the crime.

According to police, Twyman is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Twyman’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Those Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up questions. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

Calls to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.