TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a man who is wanted for sodomy.

According to TPD, Randy Lee Parden is wanted for two counts of second-degree sodomy. If you have any information, contact TPD at 256-362-4163 or the investigations unit at 256-362-4508.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.