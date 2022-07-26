TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in an assault and attempted robbery Saturday night.

According to Crime Stoppers, officers arrived at Benny’s Convenience store located on 543 Broadway Ave. at around 11:30 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

Witnesses say a man entered the store and fired a shot. The victim then began fighting the suspect and was shot multiple times. A second suspect then entered the store and attempted to take a cash machine near the door.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in an older model four-door with a white bumper while the second suspect ran away on foot. The suspect’s vehicle was located and is in possession of TPD.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL-1-STOP.