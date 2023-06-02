TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department announced on Facebook that a second arrest has been made from a murder in March.

Adrian Decorick Swain, 23, was arrested Friday on a warrant for the murder of 23-year-old D’Juante “Fred” Dickerson. The murder happened the morning of March 19 in the Talladega Downs Apartment Complex, which stemmed from a shooting.

Investigators already arrested Dennis Swain, 23, for the murder of 22-year-old Montell Johnson, who died in the shooting. The TPD stated the investigation is ongoing and that further arrests are possible.