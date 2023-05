TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

According to TPD, officers arrived at the intersection of Hwy 275 and Allen Street at around 1:05 a.m. on reports of a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, officers found Andrew Lee Jobson, 34, of Munford laying partially in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, contact TPD’s Investigation Division at 256-362-4508.