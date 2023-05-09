TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 43-year-old man was found fatally shot Friday morning.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the 4500 block of Howell Cove Rd. at around 11:40 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers entered the house, they located Johnathan Vann Boyd, of Talladega, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and technicians from the JSU Center for Applied Forensics were called to investigate the scene. Boyd’s body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 256-362-4508.