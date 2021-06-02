Talladega man charged with sexually abusing 10 children

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old Talladega man is being held at the Talladega County Jail on $1.2 million bond after being charged with sexually abusing 10 children.

According to Josh Tubbs, chief deputy for the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Alexander Chartrand is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, first-degree rape and several counts of sodomy with children under the age of 12. In total, he has 11 charges against him.

The Talladega Police Department, the Lincoln Police Department and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has charges on Chartrand.