Talladega man charged with murder

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with killing someone on Washington Avenue.

Christopher Lashawn Twymon, 42, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Monday morning on a murder warrant, according to a press release by the Talladega Police Department.

The charge is from an incident on Nov. 23 where Courtney Brown was shot at a residence on Washington Avenue. Brown later died from his injuries.

The arrest was part of an effort by the TPD, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford.

