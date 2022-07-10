ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Ashville arrested a Talladega man for kidnapping on Sunday.

According to Ashville Police Chief Ed Hampton, Michael Sawyer, 45, was released from St. Clair County Jail early Sunday. Upon release he stole a parked car at a Texaco gas station with a five-year-old girl inside. Sawyer let the girl safely out of the car a few miles from the Texaco off Highway 11.

A BOLO was issued after and Sawyer was spotted on I-59 South. A police chase then ensued around 11 a.m. and went through Trussville before ending in a subdivision off Springville road. Sawyer then ran away on foot and was caught and turned over to the Ashville Police Department.

Sawyer has been charged with theft of an automobile, theft of property and kidnapping.