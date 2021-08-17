Talladega man arrested after lawn mower, tractor trailer stolen in broad daylight

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega man was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen lawn mower and tractor trailer.

James Allen Brown, 51, was arrested last Thursday after Talladega County Investigators found a tractor trailer and mower that were stolen on Aug. 5 in his possession. Brown, who is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, is being held under a $50,000 bond at Talladega County Detention Facility.

In all, investigators recovered a stolen 14-foot utility trailer, a Kubota Z724X Zero Turn Mower, an Echo Weed Trimmer, a Husqvarna Backpack Blower and a Toro Push Lawn Mower in addition to making the arrest.