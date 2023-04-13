TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to the TCSO, a robbery occurred at Pop’s Bottle Shop in Alpine on Monday. Investigators stated the suspect produced a handgun and demanded property. The male suspect was seen on security cameras wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and is wanted for first-degree robbery.

Those with information about this case are asked to contact investigators at 256-761-2141 or Talladega County Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect and can be reached at 334-215-7867.