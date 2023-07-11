TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) is searching for a fugitive who is likely in the Gadsden area.

Tara Samantha Calhoun, 31, is wanted by authorities for charges of second-degree receiving stolen property, according to investigators. She is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will provide a cash reward for information that leads law enforcement to Calhoun’s location. You can remain anonymous when providing them with information.

If you have any information regarding Calhoun’s whereabouts, please immediately call the TCSO at (256) 761-2141 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.