Talladega County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 suspects following string of Sylacauga property crimes

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching two suspects involved in several felony investigations in the Sylacauga area.

Deputies are searching for Jonathan Edward Buckhannan and Kevin Lee Mills, both of whom are allegedly involved in a string of property crimes across Sylacauga.

Anyone with information on Buckhannan and Mills’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 256-245-5121. Anonymous tips can also be left here or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.