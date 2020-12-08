Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal weekend shooting

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are seeking answers in the shooting of a 26-year-old man in Munford Saturday night.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were notified of a shots fired at the Munford Exxon on Hwy. 21 in Munford. Responding officers arrived and found Corneil Dontavious James of Talladega sitting in a parked 2017 Chevy Cruz and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. James was later pronounced dead after being taken to the Citizens ER.

“Witnesses described a black Jeep was possibly involved in the shooting,” a release from the department stated.

The Jeep was located Sunday at Westgate Apartments and later impounded.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Talladega County Investigations Division at (256) 761-2141 or (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.