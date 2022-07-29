SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help gathering information connected to a shooting where one man died and another was injured Thursday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Sylacauga on calls of a reported gunshot victim. Azekiel Javon Borden, 22, of Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound. Borden and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man from Sylacauga whose identity has not been publicly released, was found shot nearby and was to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 256-245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left via their website or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tips may lead to a cash reward.