Talladega County man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-year-old woman

SYLACAUGA , Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega County man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 17-year-old woman.

Christopher Ryan Hickman, 20, of Alpine has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Lindsey Motes, 17, of Chelsea. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, Hickman turned himself in to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department Thursday and was released on $15,000 bond.

Police claim Motes and a group of friends were traveling on Billingsley Road in Sylacauga on Dec. 13, in a 2009 Infinity G37 that belonged to Hickman. While travelling along the road, the car left the roadway and struck a power pole, causing Motes to be thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Evidence shows that Hickman’s reckless actions (speeding) caused the accident,” a release from the SPD stated.

Manslaughter is a Class B felony that can carry up to a 20-year prison sentence.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Sylacauga Police Department Investigator Sgt. Vinson at 256-401-2453 or anonymously report to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.