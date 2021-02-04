Talladega automotive shop loses 5 catalytic converters in theft

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega automotive shop is down five catalytic converters due to theft.

Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby says the owner of A&E Automotive received a text from a friend Monday about a blue Ford passenger car in front of his shop. The car lacked a license plate, the friend said.

The next morning, an employee arrived to the shop to find an unlocked door and an adjacent broken window. Upon entering the shop, the employee noticed five catalytic converters were missing.

Nothing else was reported stolen. As of Thursday afternoon, there are no suspects in custody, as police continue to investigate.