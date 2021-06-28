Talladega authorities search for fugitive wanted in connection to theft

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive in connection to a jewelry store theft.

Brandon Matthews, 35, is wanted by Talladega authorities after he reportedly sold $800 worth of stolen silverware from a Anniston residence to a Talladega jewelry store. The silverware has been returned to its owners.

Matthews has avoided police since the incident occurred back in May.

Matthews has been described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 145 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Matthews are asked to call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4162 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

