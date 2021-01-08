19-year-old Talladega man charged with fatally shooting man at Munford convenience store

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega 19-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place last month at a convenience store in Munford.

Talladega County deputies say they launched a multi-agency effort to arrest Jarell Dishon King after the shooting death of 26-year-old Corneil Dontavius James on Dec. 5. The shooting, during which King sustained multiple gunshot wounds, took place at convenience store on Highway 21 in Munford.

King was arrested for capital murder in Gadsden following a joint search effort between Talladega County deputies, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to Etowah County deputies, agents with their drug enforcement unit apprehended King on Alabama Avenue after obtaining a warrant for his arrest.

King was then transported to the Talladega County Jail.

No further information is available as of Friday at noon.