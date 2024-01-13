SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga resident was arrested in connection to an alleged bank robbery occurring in the city Friday morning.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, 49-year-old Griffin Allen Thompson is charged with first-degree robbery. The SPD stated he was wanted for the robbery of the Heritage South Federal Credit Union’s Highway 280 branch. The SPD mentioned the robbery took place at about 9:25 a.m. Friday, and it’s believed Thompson entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money.

Thompson was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Mississippi by the U.S. Marshals Service and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. When he’s extradited to Talladega County, the SPD stated Thompson will have a $100,000 bond set.

If convicted of first-degree robbery, which is a Class A felony, Thompson could face 10 years to life in prison.