SYLACAUGA, Ala (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is seeking help from the community in solving its latest homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to SPD, officers arrived to Wood Street around 12:30 p.m. on calls of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway. They then found DeAnthony Elston, 23, of Sylacauga suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Talladega County Coroner’s Office.

Elston will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for them to perform an autopsy. SPD asks that if anyone has information about this shooting or any other crime, contact them at 256-249-4716.