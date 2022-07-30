SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved in a homicide that occurred Friday night.

According to SPD, officers arrived to the intersection of N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive after being waved down by residents. Upon arrival, officers found Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes, 20, of Sylacauga suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dykes was transported to the Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy, investigators have interviewed family members and witnesses trying to determine a motive and anything that could lead to the person responsible for the killing of Dykes.

If you have any information, contact SPD at 256-267-0090 or the Investigation Division at 256-401-2464.